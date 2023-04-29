Home » Because of an oligarch: BKA searches the office of FC Bayern
Sports

Because of an oligarch: BKA searches the office of FC Bayern

by admin
Because of an oligarch: BKA searches the office of FC Bayern
Sport Because of an oligarch

BKA searches the office of FC Bayern

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Office searched: FC Bayern received a visit from the BKA

Office searched: FC Bayern received a visit from the BKA

Which: pa/Wagner/Ulrich Wagner

FC Bayern has been in crisis for weeks and hardly leaves a blunder. Now the people of Munich also had the Federal Criminal Police Office as a guest on Tuesday. The stadium and office were searched. The reason is a case against a friend of Vladimir Putin.

Dhe FC Bayern does not come to rest. After the sporting bankruptcies with the departure from the DFB Cup and Champions League, the previous dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann and the leadership crisis around CEO Oliver Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic as well as various misconduct by players, culminating in the physical attack by Sadio Manés against Leroy Sané, the Association now also an investigation of the Federal Criminal Police Office in cooperation with the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office.

According to “image” information Both the stadium and the office of the Bundesliga runners-up on Säbener Strasse in Munich were searched on Tuesday. The reason is a money laundering procedure against the Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

also read

Oliver Kahn's contract with FC Bayern runs until 2024. On May 22 of this year it will be seen whether this paper will continue to exist. Then the board of directors of the club decides about him

The 69-year-old is on the EU sanctions list as a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and, due to the Ukraine war, no longer has access to his billion-dollar fortune.

Friends: Alisher Usmanov (right) and Vladimir Putin

Friends: Alisher Usmanov (right) and Vladimir Putin

Source: AP/Mikhail Klimentyev

FC Bayern as a witness in the Usmanov trial

Usmanov is currently on the run and lived until his disappearance in March 2022 at Tegernsee in the vicinity of Bavaria’s Honorary President Uli Hoeneß. He is accused of evading taxes and moving money. The Russian owns three properties on Tegernsee in which he has stayed regularly since 2016. He also employed staff at his three homes, which were raided in the fall of 2022, but never filed a tax return.

also read

FC Bayern is not accused in the proceedings, only appears as a witness. The aim is to determine when exactly Usmanov was in Germany. It is unclear whether and what evidence was secured during the searches.

also read

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-TRAINING-TUCHEL

The responsible general public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt (Main) explained to the “Bild” request: “Our authority is not conducting any investigations or fines against FC Bayern Munich or those responsible or members of the club.” FC Bayern did not want to comment on the searches on “Bild” request.

See also  New processors with Windows 11 may cause data corruption! With the official correction method! - ezone.hk - Technology Focus - Computer

You may also like

Pre-Pre-Olympic 2023, defined formulas and host countries

Second division: Slapstick goals make Heidenheim dream of...

Milan, for Ibrahimovic injury of the medial twin...

What Uli Hoeneß wants happens in the club

Juventus and Rome, the semi-finals of the Europa...

Bundesliga radio live: VfB Stuttgart versus Bor. Mönchengladbach

Serie A calendar, the matches of the 32nd...

SC Paderborn wins confidently against Eintracht Braunschweig

Serie A: Turin-Atalanta – Lineups – Football

Swiss football: futile struggle against deficits

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy