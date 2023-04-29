Because of an oligarch: BKA searches the office of FC Bayern

FC Bayern has been in crisis for weeks and hardly leaves a blunder. Now the people of Munich also had the Federal Criminal Police Office as a guest on Tuesday. The stadium and office were searched. The reason is a case against a friend of Vladimir Putin.

Dhe FC Bayern does not come to rest. After the sporting bankruptcies with the departure from the DFB Cup and Champions League, the previous dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann and the leadership crisis around CEO Oliver Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic as well as various misconduct by players, culminating in the physical attack by Sadio Manés against Leroy Sané, the Association now also an investigation of the Federal Criminal Police Office in cooperation with the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office.

According to “image” information Both the stadium and the office of the Bundesliga runners-up on Säbener Strasse in Munich were searched on Tuesday. The reason is a money laundering procedure against the Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

also read

The 69-year-old is on the EU sanctions list as a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and, due to the Ukraine war, no longer has access to his billion-dollar fortune.

Friends: Alisher Usmanov (right) and Vladimir Putin Source: AP/Mikhail Klimentyev

FC Bayern as a witness in the Usmanov trial

Usmanov is currently on the run and lived until his disappearance in March 2022 at Tegernsee in the vicinity of Bavaria’s Honorary President Uli Hoeneß. He is accused of evading taxes and moving money. The Russian owns three properties on Tegernsee in which he has stayed regularly since 2016. He also employed staff at his three homes, which were raided in the fall of 2022, but never filed a tax return.

also read

FC Bayern is not accused in the proceedings, only appears as a witness. The aim is to determine when exactly Usmanov was in Germany. It is unclear whether and what evidence was secured during the searches.

also read

The responsible general public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt (Main) explained to the “Bild” request: “Our authority is not conducting any investigations or fines against FC Bayern Munich or those responsible or members of the club.” FC Bayern did not want to comment on the searches on “Bild” request.