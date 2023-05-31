The FIGC prosecutor opens an investigation into Bandecchi – Calcio

news-txt”>

The Prosecutor of the Football Federation – ANSA learns – has just opened a file on the statements of the patron of Ternana and new mayor of Terni Stefano Bandecchi. “They stole (referring to Juve, ed), Gravina? Change drug dealer”, these are the offending sentences. Shortly before, the federal president had expressed himself in soothing tones (‘Rediscovered serenity’) on the plea agreement between the Juventus club and the FIGC prosecutor’s office. “Gravina-leaks-intends to ask for authorization to take legal action, to protect his image and that of the Federation itself”.