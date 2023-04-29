Čović on the new FBiH Government | Info

The president of the HDZ BiH, Dragan Čović, expressed the expectation that the partners in power who elected the new Government of the Federation of BiH will succeed in repairing the relations between Bosniaks and Croats.

Source: Anatolia/Željko Miličević

“Primarily, we have to restore trust between the Croat and Bosniak people,” Čović said.

Čović believes that the new partners will succeed in building new relations between the two nations, and that the test of relations will be the cessation of the practice of overvoting Croats in the BiH Presidency, as well as in the FBiH.

“The adoption of the Electoral Law would relax relations and ensure legitimate political representation in the BiH Presidency and the Houses of the People,” Čović said, according to federal media.

Yesterday, the House of Representatives of the FBiH Parliament elected a federal government in which the SDP has a prime minister and five ministers, HDZ BiH four ministers, Narod i Pravda and Naša stranka two each, HDZ 1990 one, and there is also Ramo Isak, the new minister of the interior, who leads as a member of NES, but is expected to leave this party.

In front of the building where the session was held, SDA activists called out the deputies and newly appointed ministers for betraying the Bosniaks and the state of BiH.

The unblocking of the election of the executive power in this entity was made possible a day earlier by Christian Schmidt, and the election of the new government was supported by international officials.

(Srna)