Beijing to bid to host 2027 World Athletics Championships – Xinhua English.news.cn

Beijing to bid to host 2027 World Athletics Championships

The official website of the Chinese Athletics Association released the “Announcement of the Chinese Athletics Association on the Results of the Solicitation of Bidding Cities for the 2027 World Athletics Championships” on the 22nd. The announcement shows that the Chinese Athletics Association has completed the solicitation of bid cities for the 2027 World Athletics Championships. After research, only Beijing applied and met the solicitation conditions.

The reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports on the 23rd that Beijing is fully committed to the bidding for the 2027 World Athletics Championships, and it is expected that the event will return to Beijing after a lapse of 12 years.

The World Athletics Championships is hosted by the World Athletics Federation. Founded in 1983, it was held every four years at first, and changed to every two years since 1991. Beijing hosted the 15th World Athletics Championships in the National Stadium “Bird’s Nest” in 2015. (Reporter Li Chunyu)

