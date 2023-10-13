Belgian Grand Prix secures Formula 1 calendar place until 2025

The Belgian Grand Prix was first held at Spa-Francorchamps in 1925

The Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps will remain on the Formula 1 calendar at least until 2025 after a new contract was signed.

The deal amounts to a one-year extension on the circuit’s previous deal, which ran until next season.

Spa is popular with drivers and fans because of its reputation as one of the world‘s most demanding tracks.

But its place on the calendar has been under threat because F1 considered the circuit facilities had become outdated.

A statement from F1 announcing the new deal emphasised the “significant development of its infrastructure in recent years”.

It pointed to two new grandstands allowing for a 10,000 capacity increase, plus “a wider variety of entertainment for fans across the weekend including the addition of live music concerts”.

The statement added that attendance had increased from 2022 to 2023 by 20,000 to a total of 380,000 spectators over the weekend.

However, transport in and out of the circuit remains a problem and this is an area where F1 would like to see improvements.

Traffic is a major issue over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend on the restricted access roads in the Ardennes forests around the circuit.

F1 president and chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali said: “Spa is synonymous with Formula 1 having been one of the circuits in our first ever season and is much-loved by fans and drivers alike, so I am delighted to extend our relationship with them until 2025.

“The promoter has taken big strides in the last few years to improve the fan experience and infrastructure, and work is ongoing between all the stakeholders with a clear focus on delivering safe and exciting racing.”

Despite its storied history, which dates back to 1925, the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa remains one of the European events most threatened by potential calendar expansion.

Consideration has been given in recent years to alternating its place on the schedule with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

However, F1’s inability to secure a satisfactory deal for the return of the South African Grand Prix has taken some of the pressure off its place on the calendar.

