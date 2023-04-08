Beckham replied to Wang Meng’s bold confession, thank you for your praise: the latter has publicly expressed that he likes him because he is handsome

Fast Technology News on April 8, it is no secret that Wang Meng, a famous short track speed skating player, likes Beckham, and now Beckham has also interacted with him.

Talking about his favorite players, Wang Meng said, “I used to like Beckham, who was more handsome. Now I like Ronaldo. He has a good personality, more self-discipline, and a very strong body. I also like Muller more.”

Recently, Wang Meng posted a video chat about his beloved football, and confessed online that he has liked his idol David Beckham for more than 20 years. He said that the charm of athletes is not only in the field, but also in the contribution they make to sports outside the field. Then Xiaobei forwarded and replied: Thanks for your kind words Meng. It’s an honor.

From 2005 to 2014, Wang Meng had a strong dominance in short track speed skating, which marked a unique era for Wang Meng. The audience’s recognition of Wang Meng’s commentary also comes from her top professional strength.

Some netizens even said that from the commentary of Wang Meng, who has a bold personality, she can feel her passion and her understanding of short track events is very thorough, and her explanations are simple and easy to understand.