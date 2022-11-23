Home Sports Belgium-Canada, that’s why he can finish 2 cards at 2.13: the statistic
At 20.00 Belgium and Canada make their debut in the Qatar 2022 World Cup: Belgians ahead for a final success but watch out for the cards…

The alternative odds: 2 Cards

The technical-tactical gap between the two teams could affect, and not a little, the progress of the fouls and consequently of the cards. Belgium are not among the “bad” teams and in the last Nations League they had an average of one yellow card per game. Completely different situation for Canada which in the 14 games for qualifying for the World Cup obtained 28 cards: an average of two yellow cards per game, double that of Belgium. Furthermore, in the last ten meetings Canada have managed to finish without cards only once (vs Jamaica), Belgium five, or half. A one-way challenge that the bookmakers foresee, with the clear superiority of Belgium which could greatly influence the fouls in the match: at least one more yellow card for the Canadians is quoted at 2.13 with Novibet, 1.94 with NetBet and 1.80 with Pokerstars.

