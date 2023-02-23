Of Luca Valdiserri

The yellow-reds overturn the result of the first leg and get the pass for the round of 16

ROMA

Rome completes the European mission of the Italians by eliminating Salzburg with full merit and playing the game that Mou and the Giallorossi fans want. First the commitment and seriousness, then the technique that the Giallorossi don’t lack and which, as demonstrated last night, above all but not only in Dybala’s feet. Today at 12 the draw. One of Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahe, Ferencvaros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad and Union Saint-Gilloise can come out. Went home and away. The important thing is still being there, as protagonists.

For the starting eleven Mourinho chooses Dybala and Belotti, while Abraham, a masked man, remains on the bench. The weather was very hot right away. Mancini fights with Okafor in the first minute. Ibanez gets booked in the third for a foul on Adamu and Pellegrini immediately after for protests. Rome makes a fierce face. The first corner of the evening, taken by Pellegrini, creates a double danger: first Kohn deflects Dybala’s dirty shot onto the post and then the Argentine, with a dove header, hits the crossbar. The goalkeeper, decisive seven days ago, also skilfully blocked a shot by Pellegrini from the edge of the area.

These seem to be bad signs, given that the result of the first leg was unfair. However, the game was split by a player whose absence was too often underestimated: Leonardo Spinazzola. They are two imperious sprints, in which Dedic and Capaldo make the figure of the sloth, to carry first Belotti scored (header, third goal in 7 appearances in the Europa League) and then Dybala (surgical accident, twelfth hit of the season, also in his third European). A double blow, between 33′ and 40′, which upsets the obstructionist plans of Salzburg, who had started wasting time from the goalkeeper’s first postponement. See also Less Torres than usual and the home knockout arrives

The Austrians have to change script in the second half, but they never make themselves dangerous. Kohn parries a shot by Cristante that deserved the 3-0. There’s no need to exaggerate, Mou is fine with that.