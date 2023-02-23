The weather heats up quickly. The Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara, a Morning 5he comments the letter of the principal Annalisa Savino of the Leonardo da Vinci Florentine high school. The headteacher recalls the origins of fascism: “Who extols the value of borders – writes the principal -, who honors the blood of ancestors as opposed to the different ones, continuing to build wallsmust be left alone, called by his name, struggled with ideas».

The minister likes the letter very little: «It’s completely inappropriate, it is not up to a principal to send messages of this type ». Because “in Italy there is no violent and authoritarian drift, there is no fascist danger, defending the borders has nothing to do with Nazism or with Nazism”. In short, the minister adds: «I am instrumental initiatives expressing a politicization which I hope will no longer have a place in schools, if the attitude persists we will see if it is necessary take measures».

While the minister speaks, an inscription appears near the Leonardo Da Vinci, signed by the right-wing student block group: «A circular won’t stop usstudents free to fight», on whose site also appears an image with the teacher’s letter set on fire. Shortly before, the Digos had searched the homes of six members of Student Action, under investigation for aggravated private violence and injuries for the attack on Michelangelo. The principal explains that she does not want to feed «the already great media overexposure on issues that become easy objects of controversy and exploitation». While the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella turns to the minister: “Apologize or resign». See also How to do the Spid yourself and what is the Spid 2

The controversy flared up. Valditara’s name rockets to number 1 of Twitter trends (20,100 comments in the evening) on Pd (which does not exclude the motion of no confidence) e M5S (“Valditara should be ashamed” declares the group leader in the Senate Bforest Floridia) ask the minister to report to Parliament. Matthew Salvini he then decides to intervene with a tweet: «Solidarity with the minister Joseph Vallettara. I hope it receives the support of all political forces, none excluded. Violence and threats won’t stop us, full speed ahead”.