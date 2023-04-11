Another surprise, in Benevento, on Easter Monday. After unexpected resignation of Roberto Stelloneresigned at the end of the match lost against Spal, the announcement has arrived from the coach who will take his place: it is Andrea Agostinelliwho leaves the Gudja United bench and returns to that of an Italian club 10 years later.

Agostinelli is the fourth coach of Benevento this season. The team had started with Caserta, who was sacked in September, then was entrusted to Fabio Cannavaro, who in turn was relieved of his duties in February. Not even Stellone failed to revive Benevento, now bottom in the standings, and resigned after the home defeat in the direct match against Spal.