“Tomorrow I think it will go well. Maybe I’ll be wrong, but I’m confident.” There is no other strategy in the evening where you can only win. Against a team that has never lost. Benfica-Juve is the first of two finals and winning may not be enough. Max Allegri at least tries to believe it: “We have only one result, we are not eliminated from the Champions League yet, but we have not even qualified for the Europa League. Two games, six points to score, and the fate that does not depend only on us. Benfica, on the other hand, are owners. of his destiny “.

GOOD FOR 90 ‘ — Of course, the first goal is to forget about Haifa. “We have to play a game as it had been the first half of the first leg in Turin, but lengthening the minutes of a good game. After all we had many opportunities to double, then the second half was different. Benfica have quality, in their stadium. find a different thrust. We will have to be good for 90 minutes this time, without being in a hurry, showing the compactness of the last matches “. Allegri should confirm the winning 3-5-2: “With the players I have now it’s fine, maybe I’ll try to propose it in a different way because they fill the field. We have to play a great defensive game and create chances, eliminating the mistakes we are in. stumbled upon the Champions League and the league “. See also "Come on Qingdao" sounded in London docks and the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race ended

THE IMMUNE DEFENSES — Allegri, however, puts his hands forward: “There is a risk, too much euphoria for the last two games. The risk of lowering the immune system (he repeats it aloud several times, ed). It must not happen. If we defend ourselves well , we attack better. We have to win and with two goals to be ahead of them. ” What if it goes wrong? “It wouldn’t be a personal failure, but we don’t think about it today. Also because, if Benfica win the last one, we can’t do anything about it …”.

SPECIAL MATCH — Next to Allegri is Alex Sandro, likely central left: “This match has a great value, only the victory counts, we are here to win and have a great match. We are growing. And we know that we can no longer go wrong. on the pitch to prove our worth. We hope to give Benfica the first defeat. I know them, some are very strong, it will be a very difficult game, there are players who can make a difference at any time. Playing here is always special for me because I came to Da Luz with the Porto shirt “. On the new role: “As a central defense I feel great and will always be at Juve’s disposal. A little different for me, but not so much since I always play on the left.”

October 24, 2022 (change October 24, 2022 | 20:45)

