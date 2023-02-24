In the semi-finals on Saturday, you will face the Frenchman Arthur Fils, a revelation of the last few months. What do you think of him ?

It’s great to have new players coming. He is 18 years old, he is super young, but he already wins a lot of matches. He plays very well. He showed that in his head he was strong, that he had a lot of ambition, but at the same time his head on his shoulders, so that’s good. Now, even though we trained together, we get along well off the court, tomorrow will be a match. We will see that the best wins.