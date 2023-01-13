“I’m very, very curious to continue with Milan. I’m part of this family and I want to give even more for the whole club, the club and the fans. I want to show everyone that I really want to.” These are the first words of Ismael Bennacer, released to Milan TV, after the renewal that will tie the Algerian to the Italian champions until 2027.

“The path we’ve taken and we’re taking is part of my goals. I hope to do even better both with the team and personally. We’ve done a great job and we’re still doing it. The strength of a team is a group and the The group includes everyone: from warehouse workers to cooks. We are very different from three years ago and we hope to do even better”.

Bennacer then focused on Stefano Pioli: “He’s a great coach because he’s a great person. He knows every player and takes the time to get to know and manage each of us. He always wants to improve every day and every training session: even when we win, he wants to do better and better. This is also my mentality, we have the same goals. The coach is like that and that’s why he did what he has done up to now. I still have a lot to learn and I’m in the ideal place to do it. I remember the first game what I did at San Siro against Brescia: every game always gives me something extra and I haven’t gotten used to the atmosphere yet because the fans seem to raise their level with every game. We have to do everything for them because they are very, very important for us. I feel that there is something between me and them and this is very important. We have a young group: I feel ‘old’ and I’m 25. It means that we have a lot to learn and do. We have to be united, from the younger ones vain to the older ones”.