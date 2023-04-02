Home Sports Berlin Half: Eilish McColgan smashes own British record
Sports

Berlin Half: Eilish McColgan smashes own British record

by admin
Berlin Half: Eilish McColgan smashes own British record
Eilish McColgan won Commonwealth 10,000m gold in Birmingham last year

Eilish McColgan smashed her own British record to win the Berlin Half Marathon.

The 32-year-old crossed the finish line in one hour, five minutes and 43 seconds, taking 43 seconds off her previous best over the distance.

Scotland’s McColgan, who will make her debut over 26.2 miles at the London Marathon on 23 April, moves up to fourth on the European all-time list.

Ethiopia’s Tsigie Gebreselama was second, 30 seconds back, with her compatriot Yalemget Yaregal third.

McColgan’s fellow Briton Samantha Harrison missed out on the podium in fourth.

The 28-year-old, of Nottingham, finished in one hour, seven minutes and seven seconds, 50 seconds behind Yaregal.

In March, McColgan set a new British 10,000m record in California – beating Paula Radcliffe’s time – but has been dealing with injuries in the build-up to London.

In the men’s race in the German capital, Sabastian Sawe led a Kenyan clean sweep of the podium, crossing the line in 59 minutes exactly.

See also  Leeds United close Elland Road stadium after police advice

You may also like

Off-White™ Brings Back the Classic Nike Air Force...

F1 drivers agreed the finish in Australia was...

Verstappen from 8, Leclerc from 5, Wittich (race...

Football: Pink goes in goal hunting in China

Dodgers OF Trayce Thompson’s ‘long journey’ continues with...

Disney released the first wave of art concept...

Barça achieves its eighth win in a row...

Lvů captain Janouch awaits a five-set battle in...

The Blues in bronze in Hong Kong

Is this the undisclosed Louis Vuitton x Nike...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy