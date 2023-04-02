Home News Kaleidoscope
Jose Penuela

April 2, 2023 – 5:00 AM

retaliation?

the senator Dove Valencia warned that “The Government sends the DIAN to raid the doctor’s offices at the Fundación Santafé de Bogotá, while announcing freedom for all large, small and medium-sized criminals. Could it be because they did not support the government’s health reform?

impunity prisons

The mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejosaid that the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, “He takes our message that impunity from prisons must end and that violent people must receive exemplary sentences. We must work as a team with the National Government to guarantee citizens the peace of mind they deserve”.

Vice committed a crime?

The former uribista presidential candidate Rafael Nieto Loaiza denounced that “France (Márquez) received subsidies until at least July 22. Not only did he take that income from people who really did need it, which is cruel, but if he did not meet the conditions to access the subsidies he could have delinquent”.

A tragedy

See also  Moroccan Asouik clinches the 72.50 kg title for the Muay Thai World Championship

The represent Cathy Juvinaofrom the Green Alliance, spoke about “Avianca and the monopoly. They got away with it and no one responds, nothing happened to them. This is not solved by lending Army planes, President Gustavo Petro, but with serious public policy decisions and competent institutions. What is happening is a tragedy.”.

Ocampo’s account

The former Minister of Finance, Rudolf Mensaid “It seems that the difference between Ocampo’s calculation on the effect of the reform is that it is based exclusively on the cash flow of Colpensiones and does not include the cost of the first pillar, of those who do not contribute, as they are passing the money from funds and their affiliates.

different regimes

The Minister of Housing, Catherine Velascoindicated that “The Government understands the habitat in a different way: what is informal for others is different for us and must have its own management dynamics. We can live with different regimes and models, but we need public policies that guarantee the difference”.

