Singer Nastya Kamenskikh recently canceled a number of concerts due to the fact that she lost her voice. And after she was diagnosed with a neoplasm in her vocal cords, the singer undergoes treatment under the supervision of doctors, and comes to the clinic every day for procedures.

In Instagram stories, the star shared a photo of a visit to the doctor. According to the artist, she is doing everything possible to restore her voice.

The singer comes to the clinic every day for procedures.

“The constant daily ritual now is going to the doctor. I am doing everything to restore my voice to 100% and will soon please you with high-quality live singing on tour. Problems with ligaments in the throat are about the same as injuries to any other part of the body. I’m getting treatment from my phonologist to be ready not only for short performances, but also for long live concerts on tour.” the star admitted.

Another problem that worries Nastya is the need to constantly explain to impolite “well-wishers” why she and Potap do not have children.

This time, Kamensky did not hold back her emotions. She was outraged by the fact that women are constantly asked questions about pregnancy. However, society should not decide who should give birth and when.

“It is incredibly important for women to be able to be themselves, to trust themselves, their values, principles and outlook on life. When a child will appear, when a new life will be born is a personal question of each family, and it should be decided among themselves only by the future mother and father. Certainly not relatives, friends, those who like to give advice like “It’s time for you, what are you wasting your life on?”. I’m not only talking about myself, but also about different women, because I hear and see a lot.” Kamenskyi said in an interview with Viva.

The singer said that all women are different, everyone has their own path and “timing” of life.” In addition, Kamensky believes that everything happens only when it is really necessary.

“It will happen when it happens. We are not all-powerful and I do not consider it correct to plan a new life for a specific time, at least even out of respect for the future child. A new soul comes into this world when it feels it. A child is a new story in the life of every woman. And there is a time for every story. To those Ukrainian women who read me, I want to say: trust yourself, you will feel the best when the time has come, and the most important thing, as I think, is that your child will feel when she has to come to your fate.” – summed up the singer.

We will remind, at the beginning of the year, Nastya revealed the truth about her life with her husband during the war.

104

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram