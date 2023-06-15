Berlusconi, Milan and that 1986 from ‘Yuppies’

The comedy of the Vanzinas, symbol of the unscrupulous Italy of the 80s, of the “Milan to drink” and of the myth of Avvocato Agnelli, was released precisely in the days in which the Cavaliere became the president of the Rossoneri: the story of a film already seen … BERLUSCONI’S FUNERAL LIVE STREAMING

In the last scene of Yuppiesthe four unrecoverable climber from the Milan to drink on holiday in Cortina they roll their eyes in religious devotion: Gianni Agnelli’s helicopter (“Is it him or isn’t it? But sure it’s him”) is flying over the Dolomites and the lawyer appears – a godfather for them, that they also wore the watch on the cuff of their bathrobe – “exalts” them, to put it like the Dogui. “Oh God, I feel the creeps… but we, will we ever make it up there?“, asks the Roman della crew (played by Christian De Sica), one of those characters who Silvio Berlusconi enjoyed calling faniguttùn (a slacker, in Milanese). Yet even the Knight – yuppie before the letter – he had never made a secret of his deep admiration for the president of Fiat (and of Juventus), the absolute icon of Made in Italy success whom he called “a prince” and whom, as a young man, he confessed he even the photo on the bedside table…





They wanted to know And in fact, partly because of the luxurious location, partly because they too were a quartet (with “Sua Emittenza” there were Adriano Galliani, Felice Confalonieri and Marcello Dell’Utri) the real script of that late ’85 night in his house of Sankt Moritz it didn’t seem that far from the brilliant film version concocted by Vanzina brothersas confirmed – indirectly – by Galliani himself in a recent interview with Courier. “It was very cold – recalls the current president of Monza – and we went out wrapped up to go and get an aperitif at the Palace, when we met the Agnelli clan: the Lawyer with an open shirt, Luca di Montezemolo with a forelockJas Gawronski very elegant, perhaps Giovanni Malagò was also there. In comparison we looked like Totò and Peppino… But we share the table, and at the end of the dinner Berlusconi tells us: ‘We too can do great things, but we will never be like them. We lack twenty centimeters of stature and the courage to expose the subzero hairy chest’. A few days after that New Year’s he proposed us to take the Milan…“.









9 1/2 weeks of passion We don’t know who paid the bill at the Palace, but we feel like excluding that – at least in this circumstance – it went like in the comedy directed by Carlo Vanzina which was released in theaters on March 20 1986, four days before that Berlusconi officially becomes the new president of Milan after more than two months of high-voltage negotiations to acquire the AC Milan club now one step away from bankruptcy (more or less 9 1/2 weeks, in the wake of noir-erotic-chic with Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke, a cynical broker – a true yuppie – from Wall Street, who landed in Italy on Valentine’s Day). The intro of Duelof the Propagandaopening soundtrack of the instant movie produced by Aurelio De Laurentiisthat yes instead seemed to fit perfectly: on February 10, “Eye to eye, stand winners and losers”winners and losers are face to face and the Fininvest group – an empire with a turnover of 2,500 billion old lire a year – closed the heart affair with Gianni Nardi, the main creditor of Giussy Farina, for the misery or nobility of 6 (increased to 31 with the recapitalization), taking over the entire share package and ratifying the operation on the 20th of the same month. “A day I will never forget – Galliani will often recount – which began with the purchase of Milan and ended up in Paris for the launch of our new French channel, The Five. That evening we celebrated at the Jules Verne restaurant on the Eiffel Tower with lots of champagne and a Bordeaux Mouton Rothschild with a very special flavour”.









Now you Il “closing” – a term that we will rediscover with the transfer of the club to the Chinese in 2017 for 740 million euros after an era of triumphs – curiously took place in the week of San Remo Festival, won by Eros Ramazzotti with Now yousong taken from the album New heroes, titles inevitably borrowed from Milan fans – and from the newspapers – to greet the advent of their savior. A gentleman, until then, known to most for Milano 2 and Canale 5, “that of Dallas and the Mundialito” and, politically, for its very close connection with Bettino Craxisocialist premier of an Italy re-emerged from the years of lead and launched into the Olympus of world powers, now hungry only for “easy lady” and TV-lightness. A country of paninari traveling in Y10 (“temperature on board 19 degrees, practically Morocco in spring”) e flirt “in blue blazer, gray pants and of course Tod’s!” with the exuberants fast food girls Of Drive-inwho flies with the imagination but doesn’t take off and who doesn’t, won’t make it there…









Life is life In the end, the only one to take flight will be the rampant red baron (black) which on 18 July 1986 will glide over the Arena Civica to the apocalyptic notes of the Valkyrie’s ride: Perhaps ‘in the tacky in the eyes of the Prince of Piedmont – “certain things are better left to the cinema – Agnelli would say – the show should be done on the pitch, where Berlusconi’s Milan still has to prove what it’s worth” – but from that afternoon no one will want to miss the various art show of that man in love with himself for anything in the world. And the finale of our film poster Eightieswith the song by Opus – which will come back into fashion with the legendary dribble of Maradona in the Munich warm-up – will be none other than his business card to heaven: “Every minute of the future is a memory of the past/Cause we all gave the power, we all gave the best/And everyone gave everything and every song, everybody sang/Live is life! Look at it…”.







