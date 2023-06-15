Greece, the hard fist of Mitsotakis that holds back the rescue of migrants at sea

BERLIN – Three clues make a test. First the massacre of Cutro, of the refugees who left from Turkey and were shipwrecked off the coast of Italy after having avoided the Greek ones. Then the scoop of the New York Times on migrants taken from reception centers and even thrown back into the sea by the Greek authorities. And now a huge tragedy, at least 79 dead migrants and hundreds missing in the southern Peloponnese, caused by dynamics that are still to be clarified but which seem to confirm that the migrants were avoiding Greece.