PAVIA

The match between Bertram Derthona (Serie A) and Urania Milano (A2) will award the traditional Aldo Di Bella Trophy on Wednesday 7 September (duo at 8pm at PalaRavizza).

“” It is the event that emotionally involves me most – explains Fabio Di Bella,. During the presentation of the event in the Mezzabarba boardroom – my father Aldo created an important basketball reality like Here You Can and was a reference for the whole basketball movement in Pavia. The memorial dedicated to him represents an opportunity for the city to follow an important basketball game, as it is for the full basketball school, from the instructors to the young people, who will have the opportunity to remember Aldo and experience an evening of high technical contents. I am happy and proud that it was Bertram and Urania who asked to play this game. It happened while I was accompanying manager of the under 23 national team engaged in Canada, whose staff was made up of head coach Marco Ramondino, coach of Tortona, and assistant Davide Villa, coach Urania. On that occasion the two coaches asked me if they could participate in the Di Bella memorial and I was happy to accept ».

Tickets will cost 5 euros (free admission for over 18s). «The proceeds – continues Di Bella – will be donated to charity, as always. I am thinking of Telethon, which has always been our partner in these initiatives. It will be the first appointment of the Here You Can season, while the second is scheduled for Saturday 17 September at PalaRavizza, with an entire day dedicated to our kids. I have to thank the municipal councilor for sport Pietro Trivi for his availability and for the patronage given to both initiatives ».

Trivi in ​​turn adds: “We wanted to support an event that on the one hand recalls a great sportsman like Aldo Di Bella and on the other is an appointment that is now a tradition for all basketball in Pavia and youth in particular”. Fabio Di Bella, after recalling that his sister Paola, president Here You Can, is in Athens but will be at PalaRavizza next Wednesday, underlines: “” the team from Tortona, after the wonderful last championship, is an important reality and has the ambition to always grow, as demonstrated by the purchasing campaign. Urania has built a valid team that aspires to high goals. Both have solid foundations. The ninth Di Bella memorial thus also becomes a challenge with a high technical content ». –