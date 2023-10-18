Betting case, the Corona barrels from De Girolamo are not there: no new names

“No update until Tuesday evening” Corona had promised at the height of the betting issue, while Dillinger Newshis new creation, was generating clicks on the social-web axis, announcing that the new names of footballers-bettors that the site was supposed to bring out on Saturday afternoon would have been disclosed during Come on Peoplethe Rai Tre program hosted by Nunzia De Girolamo. But Corona doesn’t name any names, nothing new compared to what is already known. On TV, Corona first of all wants to get rid of the label of “infamous“: “I’m not, I haven’t gone over to the good side, not I collaborate with the police: the investigation would have started anyway”.

And to the national team coach Spallettiwho had defended his men, overwhelmed by the scandal when the police arrived at Covercianospeaking of profiteering, Corona replies: “Earlier Spalletti had spoken about the prestige of the Italy shirt and then discredits me, as if I needed some little boy who has nothing to do and bet to be famous. There Search in Coverciano it’s not profiteering, you should be ashamed.” On the national team players involved he instead says: “They are players who have confessed. I would have taken rookies and made them play in their place.”

Then De Girolamo teases Corona with it banner of the Juventus curve that calls him a man of m…: “Of what the curve I care little. It is proven that on August 1st when I publish the news of Beans the midfielder was ruled out withdraw White black: they knew everything. A few days later they go to the prosecutor’s office, but Fagioli has been playing for six years, the people to whom he owes money have also gone to Vinovo“. Then Corona is released on video which “interview” an alleged former partner of Fagioli alla Cremonese which recalls the relationship with the ex-partner, in the car, behind him and with a sweatshirt and a disguised voice to hide his identity, obviously underlining his tendency to “bet on the whole”.

The program’s correspondents instead go to Piacenzacity of Fagioli, interview managers and former coaches, also meeting the Pope of the footballer, who however does not speak. And on the prosecutors’ front, Corona also sinks: “They knew everything too, but the one comes first business. A real man would stop everything by inviting the boy to seek treatment, but they don’t.” There is obviously also the superfontethe uncle of the former Inter footballer of Mourinho who appears on video to talk about Zaniolo’s alleged bets through his nephew who “takes over the bank in Rome”, gets into debt only to end up beaten up without reporting the attack (which instead, according to the source, the father will do, a Spice). Then the case Zalewski: “The warning he says he issued will never reach me – says Corona – because I have the prove who plays.” An audio should arrive, but it doesn’t arrive, nor do the names announced. As De Girolamo says “Corona is calmer”.