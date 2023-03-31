Home Sports Biel winner Rodionov in Lille in the semifinals
Biel winner Rodionov in Lille in the semifinals

Jurij Rodionov, who is playing in Lille this week as the newly crowned winner of the ATP Challenger in Biel, is already in the semifinals again in France. The 23-year-old from Lower Austria defeated Canadian Gabriel Diallo 2-6 7-5 6-1 in the quarter-finals of the €118,000 challenger on Friday.

As of Monday, Rodionov will be almost never placed in the ATP world rankings as 119th. If he reaches the final, he overtakes Austria’s number one, Dominic Thiem. This, currently 110th, has only 20 points more than Rodionov in the live ranking. In the event of a tournament victory, Rodionov only just misses the first entry into the top 100.

Maximilian Neuchrist has already qualified for the semi-finals of the $160,000 Challenger in Mexico City. The 31-year-old qualifier from Vienna, who defeated the Swiss Antoine Bellier 7:6 (7/4) 7:6 (7/5) in the quarter-finals, could be in the top 200 for the first time with another win (against the German Dominik Koepfer). crack.

