Robert Rundo, one of the founders of the far-right white supremacist group Rise Above Movement, was arrested in Bucharest, the Romanian capital, on Friday: Rundo was wanted in the United States, accused of crimes related to violence committed during a series of demonstrations between 2016 and 2018, in the United States. Romanian police said Rundo was arrested in a gymnasium in the capital, thanks to a tip: he was carrying a false document identifying him as Robert Lazar Pavic, second sources heard from Radio Free Europe.

Rundo had already been indicted in 2018, when it was arrested in California. The case was dismissed in 2019, when a judge said the Anti-Riot Act, the text under which he was indicted, was unconstitutional. The case was reopened in 2021 by a federal appellate court. Rundo is currently being held in Bucharest and will be extradited to the United States.

