Home Sports Big Air Finale brought forward to Saturday – sport.ORF.at
The World Cup medal decisions for ski freestylers and snowboarders in Big Air will take place on Saturday. According to ÖSV information, Austria’s medal hopeful Anna Gasser is required from 9.30 a.m. (CET, from 9.15 a.m. live on ORF1), the ski freestylers around Matej Svancer and Lukas Müllauer from 12.15 p.m. (live on ORF Sport +).

The competitions should have actually taken place on Sunday. Because of the unpredictable weather conditions in Bakuriani, Georgia, and the better weather forecast, the organizers decided on Saturday.

Müllauer wins qualification

Austria has medal chances not only thanks to double Olympic champion Gasser in snowboarding, but also in the ski freestylers. After a few shifts, Müllauer won his qualifying heat with 96.40 points, Svancer came third in the same run with 92.60 points.

“Now I feel 200 kilos lighter. It was a brutally stressful day, a bit painful, but I’m so glad I got it down,” said Muellauer, who had a broken shoe and was given a replacement by Sweden’s Oliwer Magnusson. The difficult weather conditions with rain and wind also helped Svancer. “It was chilled for me. In such weather, I prefer to ski because it’s just soft.”

