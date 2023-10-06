Big Brother 5 October, the nominees and who has been eliminated from the House. Beatrice Luzzi immune

Eighth episode of Big Brother and verdicts which served, at least to a minimal extent, to remove the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini from the tracks of an obvious plot and contents characterized by boredom. That’s who the eliminated competitor and who are I new appointees of the evening of October 5th.

Never had so many tenants run out in nomination since the beginning of this edition of the Canale 5 reality show. After Monday’s episode they were off to televoting Alex Schwazer, Lorenzo Remotti, Letizia Petris and the regulars of the nominations Valentina Modini, Rosy Chin, Vittorio Menozzi, Giselda Torresan, Beatrice Luzzi and Arnold Cardaropoli. The televoting, however, was to save and not to eliminate. Basically the audience was called and choose their own favorite. The first excluded is Arnold, then Lorenzo, Valentina, Vittorio, Letizia. Between Giselda, Alex and Beatrice, the public’s favorite was Beatrice Luzzi. She therefore also received immunity by right.

Then there it is human chain. The actress then had to choose who to send to flash televoting among the other nominees of the past episode and chose Lorenzo Remotti. Who had to bring another tenant with him to the televoting. The choice fell on him Arnold Cardaropoli. Which brings with it to televoting Valentina Modini. Which names Vittorio Menozzi. To be eliminated is Lorenzo. Upon his elimination, Ciro Petrone begins to cry like never before in any of the films in which he acted.

How did the nominations go? The first nominee of this new episode is Greece Apiaries, which garnered the most nominations. Then Valentina Modini and Anita Olivieri. This week, therefore, entirely female nominations.