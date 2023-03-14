Original title: Brother Nongmei 17+16 Shui Lakong scored 33 points Knicks double star beat the Lakers at the same time 30+

On March 13th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued, with the Los Angeles Lakers playing against the New York Knicks at home. After the game, the Lakers lost 108-112 to the Knicks to stop their 3-game winning streak.

Focus players:

In this campaign, Brother Nongmei was in a sluggish state. He only made 8 of 18 shots and scored 17 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. In addition, D’Angelo Russell scored 33 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists.

Other player stats:

For the Lakers, in addition to Thick Eyebrows and Shui La, Troy Brown had 3 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists, Vanderbilt had 2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals, Malik Beasley had 10 points and 2 rebounds, and Hachimura had 12 points and 3 steals. Rebounds, Schroder 14 points, Austin Reeves 13 points and 4 assists, Gabriel 4 points and 2 rebounds.

For the Knicks, RJ-Barrett had 30 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, Julius Randle had 33 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, Mitchell Robinson had 4 points and 5 rebounds, Grimes had 5 points and 4 rebounds, Quay Klee had 15 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists, Josh Hart had 8 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, Hartenstein had 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, and McBride had 8 points, 2 rebounds and 3 steals.

Specific scores: 31-27, 31-32, 23-27, 27-22 (the Lakers are behind).

Game review:

In the first quarter, Malik Beasley scored a three-pointer, and the Lakers took the lead. But soon, Randall hit a jumper, and the Knicks returned the favor. Since then, the Lakers began to occupy the advantage on the court, Russell scored three three-pointers in a row, and by the middle of this section, the home team had a 7-point lead. On the Knicks’ side, Randall was also in excellent form. He scored 18 points in a single quarter with one shot from inside and outside. Entering the end of this section, the Knicks have overtaken the score. With Barrett’s layup, the single quarter ended, and the Knicks led the Lakers 31-27.

In the second quarter, McBride counterattacked and scored a dunk, Barrett also made a layup, and the Knicks led by 8 points. However, passively, Reeves assisted Gabriel for a layup and stopped the bleeding for the Lakers. Next, the Lakers gradually narrowed the point difference, and the two sides returned to the same level. In the middle of this quarter, Brother Nongmei made a layup, and Beasley also made a layup. The Lakers were only 1 point behind. For the Knicks, Quikley scored in double figures with a three-pointer. At the end of this quarter, Randall took up the banner of offense again, and Russell also continued his fiery touch. With Shui Lai layup, Randall also made a three-pointer. After halftime, the Knicks led 62-59 lakers.

Changing sides to fight again, Vanderbilt completed dunks as soon as he came up, but soon, Randall also scored 2+1 dunks. Then the two sides launched a fierce tug-of-war, Barrett made a layup, Randall also hit a three-pointer, with a personal score of 30+, and the Knicks led by 8 points. But later in the quarter, Reeves made a layup, Russell also hit a three-pointer and a layup, and his personal score also broke through the 30 mark. At the end of the third quarter, the two substitutes competed fiercely again. Hit, Troy Brown made 2 of 2 free throws, and after three quarters, the Lakers overtook the Knicks by 1 point 86-85.

At the end of the quarter, the Knicks began to be aggressive. In the middle of this quarter, Barrett hit a three-pointer, and the point difference returned to 10 points. The Lakers’ sports battle stagnated, and they could only rely on Reeves and thick eyebrows’ free throws to continue their lives. Entering the decisive moment of the game, the Lakers did not give up. Hachimura succeeded in a jumper with a fadeaway, and Mizu also made a layup. Brother Nongmei succeeded in an alley-oop dunk, and the point difference returned to 4 points, forcing the Knicks to call a timeout. After the timeout, Hart made a steady free throw and the visiting team sealed the victory. In the end, after the game was over, the Lakers lost 108-112 to the Knicks to stop their 3-game winning streak.

Both starting lineups:

Knicks: RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Quentin Grimes, Emmanuel Quickley

Lakers: Troy Brown, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jared Vanderbilt

