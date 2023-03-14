The screenwriter is Mo Bao Feibao, the original author of “The Way Back”, directed by Yu Cuihua, starring Jing Boran and Tan Songyun (listed in alphabetical order of surnames), Liang Tian, ​​Wu Yufang, Sha Baoliang special stars, Li Mincheng, Zhang Enshuo, Zhang Baijia, Wang Hao , Zhang Qiaoer starring in the urban pure love warm healing drama “The Way Back”, starting today at 8:00 p.m., after iQiyi broadcasts, VIP members will have 6 episodes on the first day.

As “the first sweet-burning pure love drama in spring”, Lu Yanchen (played by Jing Boran) and Gui Xiao (played by Tan Songyun) in the play are each other’s first love. More details of the new relationship brought back the sweet memories of pure love between the two. This story of perfect purity about first love reunited after a broken mirror, I believe it can make everyone arouse their inner beautiful yearning for love in the soft and warm spring.

The ambiguous details of the first love who broke up for eleven years and reunited are frequently heart-pounding

Lu Yanchen and Gui Xiao in “The Way Back” are each other’s first love. The beautiful straight ball love mode is full of sweet and pure love, which can make the audience laugh with their aunts and look forward to their stories being told. With the opening of the long-distance relationship, their love relationship can only be maintained by the phone. Like many long-distance couples, the accumulated grievances eventually led to a breakup. Eleven years later, Gui Xiao happened to come to Lu Yanchen’s workplace for a trip. Even if he encountered troubles, he still thought of his first love for the first time. Afterwards, the two reunited because of this long-lost reunion.

In “The Way Back”, which will be broadcast tonight, there are many ambiguous details about “second first love”. , Gui Xiao also remembers details such as his first love’s driving habits, phone notes, etc., showing that the two still have the same heart. Among them, the first acquaintance scene between Lu Yanchen and Gui Xiao playing billiards with one hand will definitely make everyone’s girls’ hearts overflow, and it will also make people more curious about the past exchanges between the two, and at the same time look forward to what will happen in eleven years They can really open up and embrace each other again.

Infatuation and nostalgia for a little bit of burning “pure love CP” how to break the mirror and reunite becomes the key

The reunion between Lu Yanchen and Gui Xiao, whose fate is not over, not only aroused the heart throbbing of the two, but also turned the relatives and friends around them into wingmen. Whether it is helping to set up a dinner, or secretly revealing the future planning of the two, even the cute baby is also assisting with cuteness in children’s words. Whether the unforgettable old relationship between them can be quickly ignited, and the spark of love bursting out again has become worth looking forward to point of view. However, with the passage of time, Lu Yanchen served as an EOD special police officer for the motherland, and his daily training wearing a 70-pound EOD suit made him more tenacious and mature, with his own outlook on life; Become a workplace director whose work is gradually getting on the right track.

“The Way Back” not only shows everyone the unchanging intentions of the “pure love CP” for eleven years, but also truly reproduces the common developmental resistance between couples. Lu Yanchen was worried that he would not be able to give Gui Xiao a better future, so he stretched out his hand to “touch his head and kill him” and unconsciously withdrew it. Gui Xiao became more concerned about gains and losses because of Lu Yanchen’s “marriage rumors”… Can they resolve the misunderstanding? Facing the heart and truly restarting the “second first love”? “The Way Back” will start today at 8:00 p.m. every night, iQIYI VIP members will have 6 episodes on the first day, let’s lock in and look forward to it together.

[

责编：杨帆 ]