Home Technology Speedrunner manages to get ‘impossible’ extra life in Super Mario 64 nearly 30 years after release
Technology

Speedrunner manages to get ‘impossible’ extra life in Super Mario 64 nearly 30 years after release

by admin
Speedrunner manages to get ‘impossible’ extra life in Super Mario 64 nearly 30 years after release

It has cost it blood, sweat and tears, the best years of its life are behind it, but now it is finally defeated. The fabled mushroom, the extra life unattainable in Super Mario 64, has eluded players for 27 years.

Now, it must be said that nine years ago, it was actually a player Toyuru2 who managed to reach an extra life all the way in Cool, Cool Mountain, but he died immediately after the performance. A life is won and a life is lost. No one comes close to this, but it’s tried often.

Since launch, players have been trying to reach the placed mushroom in order to be able to loot it, to no avail. All in all, it took almost 30 years for someone to crack the code, and that person was speed runner PaLiX. However, it took an hour and a half to jump between walls before PaLiX finally reached a position where he could then use the so-called Pedro point, where the game calculated Mario’s position relative to the floor in order to finally get his coveted Treasure, his life is intact.

It remains to be seen how long it will take before someone manages to figure out how to catch the infamous mushroom without losing life and without using any help.

Here you can see how it happened when PaLiX managed to break the 27-year curse.

See also  Samsung's One UI 5 is officially released, adding personalization elements

You may also like

iPhone Side Buttons Hidden Usage Multipurpose- Saydigi-Tech

Apple Watch Ultra with microLED display expected in...

The contents proposed by the influencers are those...

Edge update big upgrade!Microsoft pushes 4 exclusive features...

Faster web page loading speed with CDN 2.0

The Hitman series is on hiatus – Hitman...

Bennet launches the “Bennet NFT Club” loyalty program

“we hold on to them waiting for something...

DSC-HX99 RNV, priced at US$600, is Sony’s shooting...

Banning Huawei and ZTE would endanger digitization

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy