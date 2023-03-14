It has cost it blood, sweat and tears, the best years of its life are behind it, but now it is finally defeated. The fabled mushroom, the extra life unattainable in Super Mario 64, has eluded players for 27 years.

Now, it must be said that nine years ago, it was actually a player Toyuru2 who managed to reach an extra life all the way in Cool, Cool Mountain, but he died immediately after the performance. A life is won and a life is lost. No one comes close to this, but it’s tried often.

Since launch, players have been trying to reach the placed mushroom in order to be able to loot it, to no avail. All in all, it took almost 30 years for someone to crack the code, and that person was speed runner PaLiX. However, it took an hour and a half to jump between walls before PaLiX finally reached a position where he could then use the so-called Pedro point, where the game calculated Mario’s position relative to the floor in order to finally get his coveted Treasure, his life is intact.

It remains to be seen how long it will take before someone manages to figure out how to catch the infamous mushroom without losing life and without using any help.

Here you can see how it happened when PaLiX managed to break the 27-year curse.