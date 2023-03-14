Ever heard of the planetary diet? This is the latest news on the subject of nutrition and is attracting great interest from all over the world: here’s everything you need to know.

Eat healthy, don’t get fat, prevent many chronic diseases, all without giving up the pleasure of good food. Too good to be true? No, assure the proponents of the planetary diet. A diet child of the times: at km 0, sustainable and global. Let’s see in detail what it is and why it is having so much success.

The planetary diet, so called to indicate its validity from one end of the globe to the other, is the latest novelty in terms of nutrition. But if it is proposed by an authoritative magazine such as Nature, we need to immediately straighten our antennas. In addition to guaranteeing a healthy and balanced diet, in fact, this solution makes it possible to effectively prevent the majority of chronic pathologies: from tumors to diabetes to cardiovascular diseases.

The planetary diet from A to Z

The planetary diet, as the name suggests, comes fromidea of ​​proposing the basic principle of the Mediterranean diet – the beneficial effects of which need not be mentioned – anywhere in the world. They are Nature it was presented by the UNESCO Chair of Health Education and Sustainable Development of the Federico II University of Naples, coordinated by Annamaria Colao, Professor of Endocrinology and president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (SIE), together with a staff of research scientists in medical, agri-food and engineering fields.

The global Mediterranean diet introduces locally sourced foods available in different regions of the world from time to time, but always keeping faith with our “food pyramid”: a solid vegetable base, a reasonable intake of mono and polyunsaturated fats and a moderate consumption of fish, meat and dairy products. A simple but powerful recipe: it reduces the risk of serious cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes by 30%, the probability of endometrial cancer in women by over 50%, and the risk of diabetes by 30%.

The “strong points” of the Mediterranean diet are naturally extra virgin olive oil as a source of unsaturated fats, nuts, legumes, vegetables, whole grains, fresh or dried fruit. At least in part, the products listed are available everywhere (perhaps with some variations on the theme). Of course they are not identical to ours, but they have similar nutritional contents and characteristics and almost always offer equal health benefits. Seeing is believing.

