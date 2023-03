Biker Kateřina Nash and Sofia Gómez Villafaňe from Argentina finished third in the time trial at the Cape Epic, and their loss to second place in the standings increased by more than two minutes. The Czech debutant at the popular race in South Africa and the defending champion of last year’s victory are behind the leading pair Amy Wakefield and Candice Lill three days before the end by ten minutes and 42 seconds.

