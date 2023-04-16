Blackburn 0-0 Hull City – Rovers frustrated by Tigers in nervy Ewood draw

Blackburn Rovers have now picked up just one point from their last two home games

Championship promotion hopefuls Blackburn Rovers dropped two points at a nervous Ewood Park as they were held to a goalless draw by Hull City.

In a game of very few chances, substitute Harry Leonard came closest to an injury-time winner when he slid in at the far post and just failed to connect with Ryan Hedges’ low left-wing cross.

Fellow sub Sorba Thomas then found the side netting as Rovers at least produced a grandstand finish.

But it was otherwise a desperate evening in east Lancashire which betrayed the size of the prize on offer for an apprehensive Rovers as they bid to follow great local rivals Burnley back into the Premier League.

Rovers have now been out of the top flight since last losing their place in the place in the Premier League 2012, the Championship’s second longest occupants after Birmingham City, who came down the previous season.

For all their commendable sweat and toil, however, if they continue to produce attacking performances as innocuous as this, there will be a queue of teams wanting to play Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side in the play-offs.

In a game of only five on-target efforts, visitors Hull had three to Rovers’ two. And the hosts did not manage a single shot on goal in the second half, which included the substitution of Ben Brereton-Diaz.

Blackburn began the evening out of the Championship play-off places after Millwall’s home win over Preston and Coventry City’s 3-0 win at QPR earlier in the day plunged Rovers to seventh.

But, although they have now won just once in seven games, Rovers had at least reclaimed sixth spot from Coventry by the end of the night.

Liam Rosenior’s Hull sit 15th, having lost just once in seven games.

Who’s next?

Both sides are back in Championship action on Wednesday night when Blackburn host Coventry, a meeting of sixth versus seventh.

Meanwhile, Hull will face a tough examination at Middlesbrough, 5-1 Friday night conquerors of Norwich City.

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson:

“With five games to go, we are still in the play-off places. If we had been told that at the start of the season, everyone would have taken it – and we have had two good runs in the cups as well.

“We did enough to win it but we lacked quality in the decision-making and finishing. We took too many touches, instead of just shooting.

“That is why it was a draw and not a win. We are disappointed with only a draw but, at this stage, each point can be important.”

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior told BBC Radio Humberside:

“It was a really good game of football between two excellent teams. We played some really good stuff.

“All in all, it was a really positive performance which we can build on, going into another tough game on Wednesday night.

“The lads are standing up to everything we get thrown at us. If we keep performing as consistently as this then the results will come.”