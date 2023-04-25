Blessed Seeds Gathering in Wuyi to Love China——Side Notes on the Opening Ceremony of the 10th Fujian Traditional Minority Sports Games- Nanping News- Southeast.com

Photo by Zheng Zhenghua, reporter from Southeast China Net at the opening ceremony

Southeast Net, April 24th (reporter Kang Jinshan of this website) Fangfei April, spring and scenery, all things are radiant, more than 1,300 athletes from 12 delegations from both sides of the Taiwan Strait and Bamin land met in beautiful Nanping for four years A once-in-a-lifetime national event.

On the morning of the 24th, the opening ceremony of the 10th Fujian Provincial Minority Traditional Sports Games kicked off at the Nanping Sports Center. Accompanied by cheerful music, 12 teams including the Referee Team, Fuzhou Team, Xiamen Team, and Nanping Team entered the arena in turn. They are high-spirited, confident and firm with sonorous steps, and show an aggressive attitude with vigorous spirit. The slogans of national unity hanging on both sides of the performance hall are particularly eye-catching.

At about 10 o’clock, the opening ceremony art performance with the theme of “Fuzi Gathering in Wuyi and Love China” officially began. This opening ceremony focused on the integration of nationalities and unity, including “Phoenix Sun”, “Green Leaf and Golden Leaf”, “Youth Rhythm” “, “That Mountain, That Sea” and “Fortunate Seeds Concentric” 5 wonderful programs, a total of more than 500 people participated in the opening ceremony team and program performances. The colorful ethnic costumes are in full bloom and colorful, and the cultural performances with their own characteristics are brilliant and fascinating.

“Ali, Wuyi has beautiful scenery, brothers and sisters blend together to watch the sea, have the same root and same blood, and pursue happiness together. Good and happy life. The “Green Leaf and Golden Leaf” program shows that in the new historical period, people of all ethnic groups have thoroughly implemented Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, turning green water and green mountains into golden mountains and silver mountains, and letting a piece of tea benefit the people of one side. The wonderful performance won warm applause from the audience from time to time, and bright smiles filled the faces of everyone in the audience. Everyone waved flags, shouted, and took out their mobile phones to take pictures of wonderful moments from time to time.

“It is a great honor to have the opportunity to participate in this performance. This performance has brought me a lot of harvest and joy, and it has also left me with a good memory.” Zhang Xinyi, a girl from the Gaoshan nationality of the Quanzhou representative team, told reporters that they passed away in September last year. The rehearsal has begun, and I hope to fully demonstrate my national characteristics and demeanor in today’s performance.

As the highest and largest comprehensive ethnic minority sports event in Fujian Province, it has been successfully held for 9 sessions since 1986. The traditional ethnic minority sports games originated from sports and surpassed sports. It not only tested the traditional ethnic sports in Fujian Province The level of development also bears the great mission of promoting exchanges and integration of various ethnic groups.

The opening ceremony came to an end in the program “Fortunate Seeds Concentric” jointly performed by all participating units. This work reflects that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, 56 ethnic groups are united and forging ahead like brothers and sisters. The spirit, like a beautiful phoenix, pursues the bright sun and advances towards a bright future.

“Today’s performance is very shocking and exciting. It presents the most dazzling ethnic style. It not only shows the cultural charm of various ethnic groups, but also promotes the exchanges between various ethnic groups.” The better it is, I wish the athletes excellent results.