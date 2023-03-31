Home Sports Bochum draws at Glasner’s Frankfurt
Sports

Eintracht Frankfurt has again lost points in the fight for a place in the Champions League in the German Bundesliga. The Europa League winner, coached by Oliver Glasner, did not get past a 1-1 draw against VfL Bochum at the start of the 26th round on Friday evening and has been without a win in the championship for five games. Scorer Randal Kolo Muani saved the league sixth with a converted penalty kick (22nd) a point.

In front of 50,000 spectators, Takuma Asano (14th) had given the guests the lead. Kevin Stöger was in action with them until the 85th minute, and he almost made the decision with a free kick from the crossbar. Bochum secured 14th place by winning points.

