Bodö before the rematch with the Kangaroos: jokes about the Czech Republic, praise of the lawn and a bitter memory of the weekend

“I wished for a goddess even before the lottery. It came out and now I’m here. Every moment in the Czech Republic is precious to me,” Kubr said with satisfaction. The youth representative lived for eighteen years in Belgium, where he was born to an Italian mother and a Czech father. Last year he left for Bodö across the Arctic Circle and now dreams of a chance in revenge with Bohemians. First duel , which the leader of the Norwegian league won 3-0, sat on the bench.Like Sunday’s league with Tromsö (0-2), which showed that Bodö is also beatable.

“Not much feeling, we were out of energy,” admitted coach Knutsen. “Everyone was tired, but it was also only the second league defeat of the season. Even if we win 8-0, we are used to switching the next day. Even now we are ready fly into it again,” described Kubr. “We have a three-goal lead, but we take it with a grain of salt. We suspect that the Goddess is hungry and will fight.”

The team from Norway arrived at Letná, where Bohemians are in cup asylum due to an inadequate stadium, on Wednesday morning and had already trained at twelve o’clock. Just like a week ago at home, instead of the classic press, the team decided to have faster conversations near the field.

BOHEMIANS MATCH ON O2 TV SCREEN The O2 TV Sport station broadcasts the Bohemians Praha 1905-Bodo Glimt match live. The studio of moderator Radek Šilhan and expert Jakub Podané starts at 6:40 p.m. Reporter Denisa Doležalová will provide current information directly from the playing field. The match itself will be performed by a commentary duo consisting of Aleš Svoboda and Honza Homolka.

“It is an advantage for us that it will not be played in Ďolíček, where Bohemka is at home. “Sparta has a nice stadium: when we first came to the pitch, everyone was staring,” described Kubr.

His team can play with natural grass, in Bodö they only have a female artist. Even on the training fields. “Classic grass would not survive in our country, only six teams can afford it in the Norwegian league. On the other hand, the turf at Sparta is great and we have nothing to complain about,” noted Kubr.

“That’s right, you won’t hear any excuses for the lawn from us. Bohemians have a very good team and we expect that the return match will be as demanding as the first match. In cups, you never know: if the opponent scores four goals and we score none, he will go on,” coach Knutsen mentioned a scenario that all Bohemians fans would take.

