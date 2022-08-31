In Italy too, there are more and more initiatives under the banner of body positivity. And, to be honest, there is a great need for it. Despite the struggles against stereotypes and the shock wave that is hitting society in order to overwhelm and sweep away commonplaces and value assets that women would like to be stuck in a very specific paradigm, even physical, the fatigue is still felt . Just think of the exponential increase in cases of eating disorders in the very young and beyond. Much, we know, also passes from the world of fashion. Because of this, Eleonora Cicchetti – 23 years old, born in Avezzano, graduated during the pandemic in the sciences of fashion and costume – she decided to put a piece of it and to demonstrate, through an “inclusive” fashion, that change can also pass through the catwalks. Moreover, that of Cicchetti is a double operation: stop to stereotypes and yes to environmental battles. The proposed lines, in fact, are all environmentally friendly and demonstrate that there is also a sustainable fashion. In recent days, we had a chat with Eleonora who, frankly, she told us not only how she thinks but the exact point she wants to get to.

Let’s start from the beginning, Eleonora: she preaches and practices an inclusive fashion. But why in 2022 is it so necessary to talk more about inclusiveness and how many and what are the wrong models that, through this industry, are handed down from generation to generation?

“Aeven today there is a real need to talk about inclusiveness and not just as a trend topic. Female beauty has remained sharply stereotyped, not making us free to choose what is best for us and for our health. This is not to say that inclusiveness is an excuse not to take care of yourself, but I do want to state with all the might that beauty resides in every body, whether it is a size 38 or a 50, and that it absolutely is. wonderful to have the opportunity to see the world so varied and beautiful, in which every woman or man can really feel at ease with their body and are not afraid to show themselves to the world. We must work, all and all together, for a world devoid of insecurities created by false myths of a bygone era. The models that are still used today by the fashion industries do not speak of true inclusion. In my opinion, it is just a fiction in which in every shooting or catwalk different physicists or ethnicities are contemplated, rigorously choosing between extremely thin models. Is it inclusion for you? I would say more of an illusion of it ”.

Body positivity and self-esteem. Do you think your collection can help girls find self-confidence too often undermined by a society full of negative stereotypes?

“I was truly amazed by the thanks of the very young girls for my dresses. The tailoring has managed to give them what mass-produced clothes cannot give: the uniqueness and beauty of every physical form. Standard sizes certainly represent a convenience for large companies, but nowadays I think they are no longer responsive to the real world. Each woman has her own needs, which demand respect. How can you think that a size 40 can fit any physical shape? My line has allowed many women to accept their bodies and love each other freely, definitively moving away from stereotypes that do not belong to real life “.

“Slow fashion” vs “fast fashion”. In an interview he said that he wanted to break the chain of “mass production and excess production”, going against a “fast fashion” that is no longer sustainable. Let’s go into more detail and try to understand how to make fashion truly sustainable, from the closet of our home to fashion houses.

“To talk about sustainable fashion we must mainly talk about tailoring: each dress is made with a specific quantity of fabrics, this precisely to reduce excesses. Certainly the realization is slower and the shipment cannot take place in one day, but the quality of each dress is unmatched. Would you ever ask a chef to cook with products of the day before? In any self-respecting quality work there must also be the foresight to understand the right quantities, avoiding waste while fully respecting the environment “.

Can you tell us your story? Where is the courage and why is it decided to create a green and inclusive collection?

“The courage to open my own clothing line comes from the desire for change. I’ve always been a rebellious girl, ever since I was a child. I have often told on social media how much I felt out of place, in the past, when I began to understand my path. This, however, did not stop me. Social media helped me to find a community that immediately gave me support, in which I told all my misadventures in the field of fashion and how its strict rules did not do for me, enough to lead me to leave the world photography to dedicate myself to my project. From a model to a stylist, it was a thoroughly studied transition: I graduated and did a lot of apprenticeship, but the public has always been my inspiration and it is in the people who follow me that I will always continue to find my way. I simply chose to be myself and that rewarded me. With these words I would like to remind everyone and everyone that we are surrounded by fiction, but that, in the end, what will always allow us to make a difference is to be ourselves ”.

Tell it in three words

“Adventurer, tenacious, rebellious “.