Bohemians outplayed opponents with European standards: We were excellent and they did a great job

Europe, watch out for the kangaroos from Ďolíček! The Bohemians footballers ended the week-long training session in Slovenia in the best way. At the stadium of the third league team Drava Ptuj, they beat Partizan Belgrade. They beat Celek 2-0, which made it all the way to the knockout stage of the Conference League last season. And it must be added that, considering the image of the game, it is a well-deserved triumph. “We are satisfied, as well as with the entire course of the training session,” said assistant head coach Ivan Hašek Jr.

