From Gigi D’Agostino to Avicii, from Swedish House Mafia to Otto Knows, the challenge is tight in the poll on the fan token platform
Football is music, and this combination is not always limited to the level of metaphors. At the stadium, for example, every time the home team inflates the net, the dances begin. Every fan instinctively knows the “goal song” of their favorite team, to the point where – like Pavlov’s dog – when he feels it in everyday life, he raises his hands to the sky and tries to identify who ended up on the scoreboard of the markers. This is precisely the song that Bologna is making their supporters choose.
The survey
—
In fact, until Thursday the seats on the app of the fan token platform are open, with the members of the community who for some days have been evaluating which song they want to hear resonating within the Renato Dall’Ara at every goal by Marko Arnautovic and his teammates. There are four tracks in all: Million Voices by Otto Knows, One (Your Name) by Swedish House Mafia with Pharrell, Levels of the late Avicii and finally Love always at Gigi D’Agostino.
6 September – 17:03
© breaking latest news