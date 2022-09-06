Home Sports Bologna and fan token, the poll for the song of goals at Dall’Ara
Sports

Bologna and fan token, the poll for the song of goals at Dall’Ara

by admin
Bologna and fan token, the poll for the song of goals at Dall’Ara

From Gigi D’Agostino to Avicii, from Swedish House Mafia to Otto Knows, the challenge is tight in the poll on the fan token platform

Football is music, and this combination is not always limited to the level of metaphors. At the stadium, for example, every time the home team inflates the net, the dances begin. Every fan instinctively knows the “goal song” of their favorite team, to the point where – like Pavlov’s dog – when he feels it in everyday life, he raises his hands to the sky and tries to identify who ended up on the scoreboard of the markers. This is precisely the song that Bologna is making their supporters choose.

The survey

In fact, until Thursday the seats on the app of the fan token platform are open, with the members of the community who for some days have been evaluating which song they want to hear resonating within the Renato Dall’Ara at every goal by Marko Arnautovic and his teammates. There are four tracks in all: Million Voices by Otto Knows, One (Your Name) by Swedish House Mafia with Pharrell, Levels of the late Avicii and finally Love always at Gigi D’Agostino.

6 September – 17:03

© breaking latest news

See also  The World Cup draw determines Portugal's selection in the first pot at the buzzer jqknews

You may also like

Gnonto at Leeds, the background: Mr. Marsch wanted...

Boniek: Dybala is getting better, Roma has no...

Inter, Mkhitaryan and Asllani in midfield: when will...

U18 Women’s Basketball Championships – China’s 5 players...

World Cup, here are the blues for the...

The first KPL Summer Finals ended in Shanghai,...

Dembele: Xavi was the key to my stay

World Boccia Intercontinental Challenger a Roma

Chinese Super League-Zhang Yuning double-banged Meimi to send...

Soccer women. Sommariva: “The transition to the Dolomites...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy