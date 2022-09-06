Football is music, and this combination is not always limited to the level of metaphors. At the stadium, for example, every time the home team inflates the net, the dances begin. Every fan instinctively knows the “goal song” of their favorite team, to the point where – like Pavlov’s dog – when he feels it in everyday life, he raises his hands to the sky and tries to identify who ended up on the scoreboard of the markers. This is precisely the song that Bologna is making their supporters choose.