Home Sports Bologna Lazio, the report cards of the Serie A match
Sports

Bologna Lazio, the report cards of the Serie A match

by admin
Bologna Lazio, the report cards of the Serie A match

Several chances but no goals between Bologna and Lazio. Thanks also to the two goalkeepers: the rossoblù one, Skorupski, author of two great saves in the first half on Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson, gets the man of the match palm of the match. The biancoceleste Provedel also did very well. In the shadows Ferguson and Milinkovic-Savic: Riccardo Gentile’s report cards

BOLOGNA-LAZIO 0-0: THE HIGHLIGHTS

See also  National football coach: I hope fans can see a Chinese team that fights to the end and runs to the end – yqqlm

You may also like

Curry lights up when it counts, Golden State...

nine departments in orange vigilance, the parks of...

Sick Fiorentina fan surprised at the stadium: fired,...

FOOTBALL ONLINE: Frťala has its premiere, Liberec needs...

Scattered considerations after Fiorentina-Sivasspor (1-0)

Norwegians celebrate tenfold triumph in Oslo

One of the most beautiful excursions in Lombardy:...

One hundred accomplishes the feat with super Tomassini,...

Russian and Belarusian athletes reinstated by the international...

HOCKEY ONLINE: Players from Brno and Liberec can...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy