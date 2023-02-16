After a series of advances and postponements, Bologna returns to play on Sundays at 15.00 and even in the presence of the certainly not very fascinating Monza, manages to bring almost 22,000 spectators to the stadium, a number which in itself should serve as a clear warning to who spreads matches in every day and at all hours. It must also be said that the choice of the Bolognese company to promote popular prices starting from 6 euros contributes to this, with the Curva literally selling out in a very short time.

Before the start of the match, several images of a documentary on Siniša Mihajlović during his stay in Bologna and until his recent death pass from the big screen, which will then be broadcast on Dazn, croce e… croce for many Italian football fans, from those who follow him on TV to those still trying to hold on in the stands.

Immediately after the formations entered the field, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, a surreal and respectful silence that unites everyone. When the match begins, a long banner appears in Curva to ideally celebrate the 21 of Davide Ferrario, a young Bolognese fan who has been hospitalized in a coma at the Maggiore hospital since he was the victim of a brutal beating in Crotone last summer, where he was on vacation, probably for an exchange of people.

Returning to the game, the Andrea Costa curve as mentioned sold out in every order of place, it sounds the charge encouraging the team starting with the excellent and traditional scarf that always accompanies the rossoblu, a color then further reinforced by some smoke bombs scattered in various areas of the sector. Lots of clapping, beautiful to hear and also excellent for the scenic impact they offer, as well as many are also the choruses that follow one another until the end of the match, which unfortunately for them ends with a slightly ill-digested defeat, net of of an arbitration contested several times by the public but which perhaps is not accepted as a sufficient mitigating factor.

From Monza, just over 1,300 fans following the red and whites who, already before the kick-off of the match, begin to cheer enthusiastically with various flags and a drum, coordinated by a immediately operational lancer as if the match had already started from time. Various patches attached to the balustrade among which obviously that of the SABs stands out, sing for the entire duration of the match and even last beyond the final triple whistle, when even a little surprisingly they celebrate a victory that consolidates their safety margin from the relegation zone.

Luigi Bisio