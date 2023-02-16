The Quirón Task Force Command confirmed the kidnapping of Deputy Sergeant Libey Danilo Bravo, a member of the Special Energy and Road Battalion No. 1.

According to the information provided, on the afternoon of February 14, in the urban area of ​​Arauquita, armed men intercepted the soldier, forcing him to get into a truck with an unknown destination.

After finding out about his plagiarism, the competent authorities were notified to file a complaint for kidnapping and, in coordination with the National Police, a padlock plan was activated, deploying a security device to locate him.

The Army held the ELN Eastern War Front, who commits crimes in the sector, responsible for the security and physical integrity of the non-commissioned officer, to whom they attribute the kidnapping.

Source: National Army

