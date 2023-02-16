The Quirón Task Force Command confirmed the kidnapping of Deputy Sergeant Libey Danilo Bravo, a member of the Special Energy and Road Battalion No. 1.
According to the information provided, on the afternoon of February 14, in the urban area of Arauquita, armed men intercepted the soldier, forcing him to get into a truck with an unknown destination.
After finding out about his plagiarism, the competent authorities were notified to file a complaint for kidnapping and, in coordination with the National Police, a padlock plan was activated, deploying a security device to locate him.
The Army held the ELN Eastern War Front, who commits crimes in the sector, responsible for the security and physical integrity of the non-commissioned officer, to whom they attribute the kidnapping.
Source: National Army