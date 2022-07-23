Boniek: De Ligt is very strong, but his defensive ability still needs to be strengthened. Lewandowski can make Barcelona change the system

Original title: Boniek: De Ligt is strong but defensive ability still needs to be strengthened Lewandowski can make Barcelona change the system

Live it on July 23. In an interview with “il Diabolico e il Divino”, Boniek talked about his views on Juventus selling De Ligt and signing Bremer, as well as Lewandowski joining Barcelona.

With the signings and rumors in the transfer market, fans now generally believe that Roma will definitely rank in the top four in Serie A in the new season. What do you think?

Boniek said: “I think Roma will be in the top five in Serie A in the new season, because I can’t say too much, it is always possible to fall to fifth when fighting for fourth.”

“Some people say that Roma needs to sign in the central defender position, but I think that to build a team, you must first match the team’s tactical system, not just buy people for the sake of buying people.”

What do you think of De Ligt and Ibanez? Who do you think is stronger?

“De Ligt, as a centre-back for €60m-€70m, may not play as well as Ibanez in our system, and as a striker, I might be more afraid of Ibáñez’s aggressiveness. Defender of sex and oppression.”

“If Ibanez can better grasp the timing and control of the ball’s path, then he will usher in a qualitative change. Roma’s three main central defenders are all strong and fast. Now there is no Any team is 100% ready and every team has room to improve.”

So you think it would actually be a good thing for Juventus to sell De Ligt and sign Bremer?

“I respect De Ligt, in my opinion he is a really good player. But in my heart, I think the best thing a good defender should do is know how to help his team get the ball back Instead of dropping back to give space to the attackers. Of course, knowing how to play the ball in the backcourt is a good skill, but as a defender, I think the stats in the back are more important. For example, I prefer A goalkeeper who knows how to save, it doesn’t matter if he has good footwork. A defender has to defend, anticipate and press first. That’s what De Ligt needs to work on.”

Do you think Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona marks a change in Barcelona’s tactical system?

“As for whether Lewandowski’s joining Barcelona can mark a change in Barcelona’s tactical system, I think Xavi hopes to change Barcelona’s existing tactical system by changing the ball possession rate. He hopes to have more direct passes and use more The width of the pitch makes a fuss, that’s why they chose to sign Lewandowski.”

“Then obviously Barcelona has lagged behind in terms of sports, finance and organizational structure in recent years. As a European giant at the level of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern, Barcelona hopes to change the status quo. With the joining of Lewandowski, Rafinha and others, Barca are hoping to close the gap with the likes of Bayern. They are going through a bad time and are looking to replenish new funds, but with new signings in, they will try to make a comeback. Lewandowski is clearly the type that can win the most A player with the title of top scorer, he can score goals in a variety of ways, which will bring great help to Barcelona. Moreover, Lewandowski’s deal makes all parties very satisfied, because he wants to join Barcelona, ​​and Barcelona wants to Sign him and then Bayern also get the transfer fee.”

