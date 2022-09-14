Home Sports Bonucci saves Juve: with Salernitana X and controversy
Sports

Bonucci saves Juve: with Salernitana X and controversy

by admin

Grenade ahead by two goals, then the Juventus comeback started by Bremer. Canceled a goal to Milik in the last seconds of the game

torino

Crazy Juve. The bianconeri go down by two goals, recover, score the goal of the advantage at the last breath with Milik but the referee cancels it for an offside by Bonucci who was in front of the goalkeeper Sepe. In the end with Salernitana it is 2-2.

The match report. After a phase of study without big emotions, Salernitana passes: at 18 ‘Cuadrado knocks a header triggering the escape on the left of Mazzocchi, the full-back finds Candreva on the far post who makes 0-1. Juve struggled to find space to react but at 39 ‘went on the net: Vlahovic on the counterattack received from Kean and bags behind Sepe but the goal was canceled for offside. At the end of the time the guests find the doubling with Piatek who scores from a penalty (Bremer’s hand touch in the area).

In the second half Juve started very strong, with Milik on the field instead of Kean. At 51 ‘Bremer is forgiven for the penalty foul and heads in on a perfect assist from Kostic.

The pressure of the bianconeri increases with the passing of the minutes. At 68 ‘the umpteenth initiative by Kostic on the left wing endangers Salernitana: low cross, rejected by the defense and shot from outside the area by Paredes with the ball that ends up outside not many. The match turns into a siege of the hosts in search of a draw. In the next five minutes Vlahovic tries twice, first with his head and then from outside the box but without framing the goal. At 79 ‘ring of Salernitana with Dia who commits Perin from the edge. At 88 ‘Milik does not arrive for a matter of millimeters on a tense cross from Danilo. At 92 ‘Vilhena catches Alex Sandro in the area, it’s a penalty: Sepe saves Bonucci’s shot but the Juventus defender himself reiterates on the net. Two minutes later Milik scores with a header on the development of a corner but the referee cancels for offside by Bonucci who was in front of Sepe. The match, between protests and expulsions, ends in a draw at minute 102. –

