Original title: Booker 19+5 Paul 16+7 Fultz 25+7+9 Sun Lectra Magic ended three-game losing streak

Live Broadcast, March 17th. The NBA regular season continues. The Suns are playing against the Magic at home. Ranked fourth in the Western Conference with 37 wins and 32 losses.

As soon as this game came up, the two sides fell into a dogfight. The Magic took the lead in multi-point blooming. Ayton killed the inside line and responded in time. Payne continued to fire from the outside line. Going forward to continue the offensive, the Magic always had the upper hand, but their offense stagnated in the final stage. The Suns seized the opportunity to come from behind. After halftime, the Suns led by 5 points. Back in the second half, Booker made a sudden effort to score 11 points in a single quarter. Fultz made continuous breakthroughs and responded strongly. Teamed up to respond. At the decisive moment, Paul made consecutive jump shots, Fultz made consecutive free throws to keep the suspense, Rose made two key free throws steadily, and Wagner Jr. failed to tie the three-pointer. In the end, the Suns beat their opponents 116-113 to end their three-game losing streak.

Suns (38-32): Booker 19 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Penn 18 points, 2 rebounds and 5 assists, Ayton 16 points and 7 rebounds, Paul 16 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals, Okogie 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 Assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks, Craig 9 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Wayne Wright 3 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Langdale 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Damien Lee 5 points, Rose 7 points

Magic (28-42): Fultz 25 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists and 2 steals, Bancaro 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, Anthony 17 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Wagner Jr. 16 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists, Carter Jr. 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Gary Harris 6 points, Wagner 2 points, Bitadze 3 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks, Ball 6 points and 3 rebounds, Suggs 5 points and 4 rebounds

