Home Sports Boo!The county-level amateur team eliminated Beijing Guoan in the FA Cup
Sports

Boo!The county-level amateur team eliminated Beijing Guoan in the FA Cup

by admin
Boo!The county-level amateur team eliminated Beijing Guoan in the FA Cup

[Boo! The county-level amateur team eliminated Beijing Guoan in the Football Association Cup]#北京国安被中冠晶川队消除# was on the hot search, and the fans were heartbroken, and some people hit the nail on the head: Is this the level of the national football team? Still need to practice more!

On the evening of the 17th, in the second round of the FA Cup, the championship team Jingchuan Wenhui from Gansu defeated Beijing Guoan 7-5 in a penalty shootout. Originally, Guoan had a chance to take the initiative. In the third round, Guo Quanbo once saved the opponent Li Jiajun’s penalty kick, but the ball bounced into the goal by a strange coincidence.

This Gansu county-level team, which made this year’s FA Cup a big upset, is currently ranked second to last in Group B in the finals of this season’s Chinese Champions League. According to the data, the predecessor of the Jingchuan Wenhui team from Jingchuan County, Pingliang City, Gansu Province was, in 2013, under the direct leadership of the Jingchuan Key Amateur Sports School, more than 30 local football fans formed the Jingchuan 744300 Football Club.

So far, the Chinese Super League teams that have been eliminated include Shenzhen, Changchun Yatai, and Hebei. After the game, the fans booed and were disappointed with the Chinese Super League team. Without foreign aid, the level of the Chinese Super League players was similar to that of an amateur team. Such a result made it difficult for fans to accept.

See also  Dino Ballarin and the cursed away match

You may also like

NBA roundup: Curry scores 50 points as Warriors...

Alpine skiing, first outing of the Goggia: a...

Ronaldo: “I dreamed of winning the World Cup....

Hungary, player threatens linesman with pistol: banned for...

Yunus Musah, Italy and Inter: the story of...

The first episode of Ronaldo’s exclusive interview was...

The last locura of Bielsa: for a seminar...

Brazil, Richarlison in crisis… for the car licence

The iron-fisted coach coaches the men’s basketball team...

Juve, the previews of the SECOND and THIRD...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy