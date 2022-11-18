EA and Koei Tecmo released a new video of “WILD HEARTS”, revealing the details of the “Internet” system

Created by EA Originals, a subsidiary of EA, and Koei Tecmo, it emphasizes the hunting-themed action-adventure game “WILD HEARTS” (Wild Hearts). The details of the “network” system.

The “winding” system in “WILD HEARTS” is a complex device created by lost ancient technology. Its design core is full of change and multi-function, allowing players to gain advantages when fighting, collecting resources, and moving on the hunting ground .

The video released this time demonstrates how the “Interlocking” system allows players to have creative and ever-changing methods in battle, and can continue to learn new forms and combinations of “Interlocking”, so as to make better preparations on the hunting ground. Then make good use of the advantage to fight against the giant creature “beast”.

Since the “network” will exist permanently, players who fall in battle or get help from their teammates can set new traps and movement methods based on past hunting experience. While achieving higher efficiency, it can also better implement strategies.

“Crafting” will change the way players think about hunting, because players must adapt to complex new mechanisms, unlock different “reel” combinations, and cooperate with teammates to create more powerful “reel” systems.

“WILD HEARTS” will be officially launched on February 17, 2023. The suggested price of the general version is $69.99, and the suggested price of the deluxe version is $89.99. It is expected to be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Origin, Steam and PC platforms such as the Epic Games Store, and will be available in English, Japanese, French,italyEnglish, German and Spanish dubbed.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

news article-section context-box”>

