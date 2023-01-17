Record upon record shattered. An even more consolidated record in this start of the second round, because the points ahead of the second round have become 11. Twelve days from the end, they are not a guarantee of celebration but we are close. Borgo Valbelluna is marching triumphantly towards Promotion, yet coach Alessandro De Battista is inevitably a firefighter. In any case, Mel’s side doesn’t want to be distracted. And if the party were to take place well in advance of the last championship, so be it.

Meanwhile, the bete noire Barbisano was defeated 2-0 by goals from Rosset and Pilotti in the middle of the second half, when a little fear in not even this time being able to scratch the Treviso rearguard began to appear. At the same time, San Vendemiano collapsed 4-3 at home with San Fior. By the way, the Rossoneri third at 25 points – same position as Valdosport – will host Borgo at home on Sunday. It is easy to hypothesize an attempt to shorten the distance, compared to the rossoblùs who have 37 points and are making their own story.

Mister De Battista, there are those who are almost counting on when you could get the jump in category… In the meantime, on Sunday you also defeated the worries of the after-break.

«We did it by imposing ourselves in a hard-fought race, which validates our result even more. For the rest, it will seem strange, but let’s try not to look at the standings and focus only on the path of the second round. Without rhetoric, rather with the idea of ​​respecting the will of the environment to experience the season in a certain way. There’s still a little to go to the finish line.”

Barbisano didn’t represent a problem this time, unlike the first leg and the Coppa Veneto.

«We did better in the second half, when the 4-3-3 formation allowed us to occupy the spaces better. The successful 4-4-2 in the friendly against Limana Cavarzano was difficult to interpret due to the conditions of the field which prevented good circulation of the ball. We were good at not getting caught up in the frenzy, given that it was one of the very first circumstances in which we were still 0-0 at half-time».

Is it difficult to keep the bar high in training?

«With an athletic trainer like Andrea Da Poian, voltage drops are not allowed. By the way, his professionalism is a huge added value. We ask the boys for dedication, who are good at always giving it to us. Just think of the availability for morning workouts of those who work in shifts. We live a continuous putting ourselves to the test and we must continue like this. It would be foolish to think otherwise.”

But the team is really strong, come on.

“I always hear this objection. But to me it’s a compliment, not something that detracts from our achievements. In the summer, everyone has the same rules when setting up the squad and planning the season. Of course, it is necessary to have the company willing to do it and fortunately we have one that is commendable from every point of view. We’ve always sweated the results obtained so far, also because everyone wants to make a good impression against us. We are also at the top in the Discipline Cup».

There will also be some difficulties, perhaps hidden from the eyes of those who only see the Sunday result.

«Composing the formation! Eleven can play, and luckily there are five substitutions. Choosing is never easy. That said, I don’t have any management problems: the group is cohesive, otherwise names wouldn’t be enough to be first like us. On the other hand, how many teams have missed the goal despite having unbeatable squads on paper?».

Now go to San Fior.

«The first leg was a one-way match, but they changed gears afterwards and they lacked starters that day. They will be waiting for us at the gate. We will have to be good, once again…».