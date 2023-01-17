The road connector that passes through one side of the La Graciela neighborhood and that ends at the El Pollo road, has a peculiarity, it is a house that was left halfway and that turns a four-lane avenue into two.

The corresponding explanations were sought in the Dosquebradas mayor’s office and these are the answers and the mayor Diego Ramos expressed: “I have this route within this administration, what happens is that it has taken a long time, because the owners of two lands there, the process was in mortuary because the man passed away and all the documents were being prepared to finally negotiate with the people”.

The mayor was asked if in this case there would be the possibility of an expropriation and he replied that “It would have to be declared of public utility through the municipal council, but they are willing to sell.”

The reality is that it is of public utility, the residents comment with reservations, because they do not want to have neighborhood problems, that the traffic jams that form at rush hour in that sector that is crucial at the mouth of a national highway are monumental. “The agency in charge of the issue is Real Estate, which is the one who manages the purchase of land or also the Warehouse, which belongs to the Administrative Secretariat, because it is a matter of revenues,” says Infrastructure Secretary Jimmy Alfredo Riascos.