Mountain and sea warriors, live in the wild! Yesterday, the Wenling Peach Blossom Land · 2023 Wenling Gold Coast Mountain Race kicked off at the Golden Beach in Wenling, Zhejiang. More than 1,400 cross-country running enthusiasts from 21 countries and regions at home and abroad turned into mountain and sea warriors, accompanied by fish sails and cloud shadows, crossing coastal greenways, sunny islands, and flower terraces.

The gathering of elites in this event attracted Yao Miao, Xie Wenfei, Xiang Fuzhao, Deng Ronghua, Zhao Jiaju, Shiro Dorji, Bate Mengkai and many other well-known athletes in the circle and champions of major competitions. The excitement was praised by the cross-country running audience. For “fairy fight”. After a day of fierce competition, the championship titles of each group were awarded to each team, and the competition came to a successful conclusion.

The 70-kilometer route is a newly added competition route this year. In the end, Bate Mengkai finished in 6 hours, 11 minutes and 26 minutes.SecondHis wife Chen Xiaolan reached the finish line almost at the same time as him, and won the runner-up in the women’s elite group, putting on a cross-country running version of “The Legend of Condor Heroes”. Famous player Shiro Dorje finished in 6 hours 16 minutes 06SecondWinning the runner-up in the master group, Zhao Hu finished in 6 hours, 42 minutes and 29 minutes.Secondwon the bronze medal.

The champion of the 55km elite group was won by Zi Juwei with a time of 4 hours, 37 minutes and 13 seconds. Meng Guangfu and Wang Zhihu ranked second and third respectively. Wu Yaojun, Yang Jie and Yang Weizheng won the top three in the 25km challenge group.

In the women’s race, the champion of the 70km master class was won by Yao Miao, with a score of 7 hours, 17 minutes and 37 minutesSecond. Xie Wenfei and Li Ya won the runner-up and third respectively. The champion of the 55km elite group was won by Xiang Fuzhao with a score of 5 hours, 20 minutes and 15 minutesSecond, Chen Xiaolan and Hua Yuping ranked second and third respectively. In the 25km challenge group, Ji Xiaomin, Jiang Xiaojuan, and An Shulin ranked the top three.

The event also invited many business school students and social elites to participate in the competition, running the Gold Coast with runners from all over the country. In addition to the competition, they also participated in a variety of cultural and tourism activities such as characteristic homestay experience, check-in at Internet celebrity attractions, and tasting of specialty foods. They met friends and met each other through running, and jointly built a sports exchange platform to help Wenling. Penfolds.

Zhou Hanghui, director of the Wenling Sports Development Center, said: “The Wenling Gold Coast Mountain Run is a window to showcase Wenling’s sports resources and characteristics, and it is also a window for us to take advantage of the Hangzhou Asian Games to develop the national fitness industry and promote the in-depth integration of culture, sports and tourism. A vivid practice.”

This event is guided by Zhejiang Marathon and Road Running Association, hosted by Wenling Municipal People’s Government, Wenling Sports Development Center, Wenling Federation of Trade Unions, Wenling Branch of Taizhou Ecological Environment Bureau, Wenling Transportation and Tourism Group Co., Ltd., Songmen Town The People’s Government and the People’s Government of Shitang Town jointly undertake the event.

The Wenling Gold Coast Mountain Race was founded in 2017. It is a rare coastal cross-country track in mainland China. The scenery along the way is as beautiful as Hong Kong’s 100-kilometer mountain-sea panorama track. The 2021 event was successfully selected into the “Zhejiang Provincial Key Cultivated Brand Sports Event List”, and the Gold Coast Leisure Tour Project was selected into the “2021 Yangtze River Delta High-quality Sports Tourism Route”.(Xinmin Evening News reporter Guan Yin)