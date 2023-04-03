Among the current news about the iPhone 15 series, the more popular iPhone 15 Pro/15 Pro Max will change from the existing physical buttons to the one-piece solid-state button design; It is reported that the device may be equipped with a low-power microprocessor for related applications.

Regarding the iPhone 15 Pro/15 Pro Max or adding a low-power microprocessor to cope with the statement that the newly added solid-state buttons can still operate when the phone is turned off and the battery is exhausted, a member of the discussion forum of foreign media Macrumors broke the news ; Before the release of the iPhone 14 Pro, it was accurately predicted that the device will be added to the Smart Island opening screen design, so the credibility of this news has been greatly improved.

It is reported that the newly added low-power microprocessor will take over the built-in low-power mode of the iPhone 15 Pro/15 Pro Max, so that after the phone is turned off or the battery is exhausted, the “find” function can still be used for up to 24 hours of positioning , or execute the “Express Mode” of Apple Wallet for up to 5 hours. In addition, it is also mentioned in the article that this group of low-power microprocessors will also take over the Bluetooth LE and UWB (AirDrop, AirTag) transmission of the mobile phone to ensure that the iPhone can still perform these functions normally when the battery is low.