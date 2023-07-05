Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 5 July 2023

BPER Banca started the day with a decrease. NEXI up. At Euronext Growth Milan, the spotlights are on AATECH and Società Editoriale Il Fatto.

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres they started the session with fractional markdowns.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib was down 0.22% to 28,326 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share lost 0.2%. Also in red FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.01%) and the FTSE Italia Star (-0,37%).

A day of uncertainty for the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Nikkei index recorded a fractional fall of 0.25% to 33,339 points, after fluctuating between a low of 33,041 points and a high of 33,389 points.

Yesterday Wall Street was closed on the Independence Day holiday.

Il bitcoin it fell below 31,000 dollars (just under 28,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it remains above 170 points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP approaching 4.2%.

L’euro it settles below 1.09 dollars.

BPER Bank started the day down 0.55% to €2.727. From the periodic communications released by Consob we learn that on 27 June 2023 Norges Bank increased its stake in the institute, bringing it from 3.028% to 5.168%.

Positive start to the day for CONNECTED (+1,25% a 7,748 euro). Fitch upgraded the company’s long-term issuer default rating (IDR) by one notch from “BB” to “BB+”. The outlook remains stable.

At Euronext Growth Milan the spotlight is always on AATECHwho started the day with a up 2.48% at 2.0495 euros. In the first two days of listing on Euronext Growth Milan, the share doubled in value, going from the euro of the placement to the 2 euro of the closing date on 4 July 2023.

Il Fatto Publishing Company can’t get the price, after the rally recorded in the previous three sessions. Borsa Italiana has communicated that from Wednesday 5 July 2023 and until further communication on the company’s ordinary shares, it will not be possible to place orders without a price limit.

