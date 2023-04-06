Spotlights always on for banking sector stocks: positive session for BPER Banca. Purchases on utilities continue: Enel shines

Positive intonation for the major indices of Borsa Italiana and for the main European financial centers in the last session of the week before long bridge for the Easter festivities. Trading will resume on Tuesday 11 April.

At 11.35 the FTSEMib it gained 0.57% to 27,020 points, after fluctuating between a low of 26,952 points and a high of 27,115 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share recorded a progress of 0.51%. Minus sign, instead, for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.01%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0,12%).

Il bitcoin it fell below 28,000 dollars (just over 25,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund remains over 180 points, with the yield of the ten-year BTP which fell below 4%.

L’euro it stands at $1.09.

Spotlights always on on banking sector securities.

Focus on BPER Bank (+1,33% a 2,359 euro). The Fitch agency has improved the financial strength ratings assigned to the institution. In particular, the experts revised the long-term issuer rating upwards in the investment grade area, from “BB+” to “BBB-“. Conversely, the rating outlook for the coming quarters has been changed from ‘Positive’ to ‘Stable’.

Fitch itself confirmed the ratings of BancoBPM (+0.81% to 3.625 euro) in the investment grade area with a “Stable” outlook.

In progress Intesa Sanpaolo (+0,58% a 2,3225 euro). In the sessions of 3-4 April 2023, the bank purchased 23.55 million treasury shares, at the weighted average price of 2.3684 euros per share. The total value of the transaction amounts to 55.79 million euro. With these purchases, IntesaSanpaolo concluded the program launched on 13 February 2023, having purchased a total of 706,004,171 shares, equal to approximately 3.72% of the share capital.

Well too UniCredit (+1,15% a 17,944 euro).

Purchases on utilities continue. The rise of Enel (+2,54%).



